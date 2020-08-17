From The Earth Opens Store In Long Beach, 4th Nationwide

Cannabis lifestyle company From The Earth is cutting the ribbon on its fourth retail location in the country, and third in California.

The new store is located at 1834 Harbor Avenue in Long Beach, in the vicinity of the Long Beach Freeway and the Pacific Coast Highway.

The opening is scheduled for Friday, August 21, the company revealed Monday.

In addition, the store has been serving patients since Friday.

The store is offering same-day delivery as well as curbside pickup service.

The Los Angeles-based company assured its customers that they opened the store following health and safety standards.

"As we continue to expand the FTE brand across the country, we are thrilled to bring high-quality cannabis to support the health and well being of Long Beach residents," said Dan Zaharoni, From The Earth's CEO.

"In addition to our retail stores in Santa Ana and Port Hueneme, the entire Long Beach staff looks forward to working with the local community," added Zaharoni.

FTE also disclosed the construction of two additional dispensaries in California is underway.

Moreover, the company also oversees it's From The Earth location in Hanover, Michigan.

FTE debuted in Michigan in February, by striking its first retail licensing deal outside California.

The Pulaski Township-based retail facility, dubbed From The Earth Provisioning, received a recreational license in March.

Courtesy photo