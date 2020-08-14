Green Rush Podcast: Heather Cabot On The Unlikely Story Of How Marijuana Went Mainstream

Award winning journalist and author Heather Cabot is today’s guest on the Green Rush! Heather joins our hosts Anne Donohoe and Nick Opich to talk about her new book, The New Chardonnay: The Unlikely Story of How Marijuana Went Mainstream, a deeply reported journey into the new world of legal cannabis. Drawing on exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the world of cannabis including Snoop Dogg, Bruce Linton, Beth Stavola, Ted Chung and Jeff The 420 Chef, Cabot’s book explores the confluence of social, economic, and political forces that have brought marijuana into the mainstream.

Our hosts chatted with Heather about her reporting journey for the book including her preconceived notions about the industry before her first trip to the MJBizCon in Las Vegas, the evolving demographics of cannabis consumers, the social and racial justice movement within the industry, her craziest stories while being embedded with some of the biggest names in cannabis and how she explained to her family and friends that she was working on a book about cannabis.

The New Chardonnay hits shelves this week and as ‘Good Morning America’ exclaims, this book is an absolute must read. Heather is an absolute delight and thorough coverage of the burgeoning cannabis industry is something readers and our listeners will not want to miss.

So don’t sit back, lean forward and enjoy!

Heather Cabot is an author, award-winning journalist, keynote speaker and former ABC News correspondent and anchor. Heather’s long career spans print, digital and television news in cities around the country where she worked as a local TV reporter and anchor from 1994 to 2002. In 2002, she was hired by ABC News to report from Washington, DC on breaking national news stories for the network’s NewsOne affiliate division. The stint led to a New York-based post for the network filing stories for Good Morning America and World News Tonight and serving as co-anchor of World News Now and World News This Morning.

