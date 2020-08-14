Hypur Names Martha Milla Johnson As CMO

As numerous reports have shown over the past few years, women are wildly underrepresented in the cannabis industry’s executive level. In fact, data has shown less than 30% of C-Suite positions in the industry are occupied by females.

Seeking to help remediate this situation is Scottsdale-based Hypur.

The fintech company as named Martha Milla Johnson as its new Chief Marketing Officer. The move brings diversity into Hypur's previously all-male C-Suite.

Johnson stems from a marketing background, with a focus on monetization. Christopher E. Galvin, founder and CEO of Hypur, says her role will be geared toward driving revenue and nationwide consumer adoption, advancing general corporate goals, and growing the company’s merchant, software, and reseller partnerships.

“Cannabis is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and yet still lacks the comprehensive financial and technology resources it deserves,” Johnson told Benzinga.

In her view, Hypur exists to solve the industry’s payments issues.

“The current climate has accelerated the need for digital, contactless payment options for cannabis purchases. Hypur’s mission to help consumers purchase cannabis when and how they want to has never been more important,” she added.

“I’m proud to join such an incredible team with the deep experience and talent needed to empower the cannabis community with a safe, fast and easy way to pay for cannabis that helps legitimize and move the legal industry forward with every purchase.”