Today 4pm ET: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Live With Barrington Rutherford, Judy Rinkus

Benzinga Cannabis Hour, a weekly online show that brings you exclusive interviews with cannabis industry leaders, returns today at 4 p.m. ET.

Tune in live for a front-row seat with our hosts Tony Noto and Patrick Lane as they discuss a range of topics related to the fast-changing world of cannabis with:

Barrington Rutherford, SVP of Real Estate and Community Integration at Cresco Labs.

Judy Rinkus, Founder of Seed to Sale Funding.