Who's Saving The Planet? - Podcast Episode 1: Laws of Motion

In the premiere episode of Who's Saving The Planet, New York-based entrepreneur Carly Bigi pulls back the curtain on the incredible waste that is rampant in the fashion industry.

For example, more than 15 million tons of used textile waste is generated each year in the United States. That amount has doubled over the last 20 years.

Of this amount, 10.46 million tons were sent to landfills.

The company Bigi founded, Laws of Motion (LOM), is upending that status quo. The startup uses cutting edge technology to right-size every dress, custom crafting them one at a time using next generation AI, reducing waste on in the factory and creating a product consumers love.

WSTP hosts Lex Kiefhaber and Tony Noto go back to the first days of LOM, and how Bigi decided to launch a company rather than return to a cushy career in consulting. They also discuss the trials of growing a company in the hyper-competitive fashion industry, and that amazing feeling the first time a woman actually tried on one of their prototype dresses, and it was a perfect fit.

