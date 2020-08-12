SunPath Is Increasing Cannabis Crop Yield By Delivering Pure Sunlight Indoors

The upcoming Benzinga Virtual Deal Room, set to take place on August 18, 2020, connects well-vetted cannabis companies with accredited investors looking to place capital. Among the line-up is SunPath.

Both sustainable crop production and sustainable energy production are critical technologies to meet the 21st century challenges of population growth and climate change.

So what does this have to do with cannabis?

One company is pioneering a solution to all three: SunPath brings the power of renewable sunlight indoors through fiber optic cables - to increase crop yield and health, while lowering production costs.



SunPath’s patented collection and fiber optic technologies deliver up to 10x the energy of PV solar panels driving LEDs, a breakthrough that has received millions in funding from the US Department of Energy and angel investors.

The SunPath daylight delivery platform disruptively solves pain-points for varying energy markets, including commercial building lighting, indoor (food-based) agriculture, and legal cannabis. In a recent pilot test conducted at a commercial cultivator, their technology successfully increased cannabis dried flower yield by 60-100% across several strains.

“The cannabis industry has entered its next stage of maturity, and commoditization is placing pressure on cultivators.” said Joseph DiMasi, CEO of SunPath. “Our mission is to dramatically improve cannabis manufacturing by piping sunlight directly into the plant canopy so our partners can gain a significant increase in yields... and reduce a facility’s operating costs and carbon footprint while gaining a significant competitive edge in any market where our customers grow.”

DiMasi will be joining Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Deal Room at the Cannabis Capital Conference to provide an in-depth look into the company’s business model, latest technology and investment opportunity.

In specific, DiMasi will be discussing:

The 1st public view of technology funded by years of US Department of Energy R&D.

How SunPath transfers cold sunlight and deploys it inside a cannabis canopy to become one of the most disruptive technologies to arrive to the industry.

The breakthrough results of their first pilot test at a commercial cultivator.

“The Limits of LEDs” – hard to find insights on future LED price-performance.

An overview of their business model: “Sunlight as a Service” ‒ for high margin recurring revenue streams.

“Sneak-peak” of SunCatcher next-gen technology innovation for upcoming product release.

In joining the Deal Room, SunPath is looking to open its various opportunities closing out the Seed round for $1.5M at a pre-money of $9M to fully productize and finalize the form factor and then in Q1 2021 begin a Series A at $5M to commercialize the technology.

Photo by Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash