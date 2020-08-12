New Cannabis Products: Tinctures, A Roll On, Products To Help You Recover From Partying

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products.

Grassroots Cannabis Tinctures

Grassroots Cannabis introduced three new CBD:THC ratio tinctures (20:1, 10:1 and 1:1).

“At Grassroots, we believe in the power of the plant. We are pleased to offer this series of CBD forward tinctures to appeal to new customers and for those looking to customize their cannabis experience," said Lisa Hurwitz, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer.

Satividol Roll-On CBD Relief

Green Point Research (GPR)-owned Satividol launched its Satividol Roll-On CBD Relief (500 MG).

With a refreshing minty smell, the topical rolls right onto the skin, providing an instant cooling feeling. The company says it can be an effective solution for many seeking relief from various wellness challenges.

Satividol is currently under a clinical trial in partnership with Florida State University.

Over the last few months, both consumer demand for high-quality CBD products and the sophistication in CBD formula and delivery technology have increased, the company notoed.

Crappy’s Feel Better Hemp Co.

In celebration of National CBD Day, a team of chemists in Colorado launched a cannabinoid product company called Crappy’s Feel Better Hemp Co.

The company released several topicals and a line of chewable tablets that come in three varying cannabinoid and terpene formulations: Party Prep, Hangover Helper, and Fade Fighter. Crappy’s Party Prep tablets contain a combination of CBG and CBD to help ease you into social mode, melting away feelings of social awkwardness. Crappy’s Hangover Helper uses a blend of CBG, CBD, and CBN to make your morning-after less crappy.

“Instead of taking a Party Prep before an event, you might take one before a Zoom call that you’ve been nervous about, or if you’re just coming out of quarantine and a little anxious about seeing people again. Right now we’re experiencing new social norms that might not seem so normal yet. It’s times like these that call for the uplifting cannabinoid and terpene blends you’ll find in our chewable tablets,” said Chris Denicola, CEO & Founder of Crappy’s Feel Better.

