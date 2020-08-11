RWB Partners With Avicanna To Distribute Pura H&W CBD Products

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) and Avicanna Inc. (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) have jointly confirmed a distribution deal.

Under the five-year agreement, RWB opted to distribute Avicanna’s CBD-based cosmetic and topical products — Pura H&W — along with particular white-label brands.

According to a Tuesday press release, RWB agreed to pay an upfront licensing free of $250,000 to Avicanna.

In addition, RWB can buy Avicanna’s cosmetics products for distribution within the U.S. and certain territories.

Initially, product offering will include body and face lotions, cosmetic creams, gels, serums, soaps, and bath bombs.

“This agreement with Avicanna reflects our desire to seek out and provide the highest quality products available in the market,” RWB chairman and CEO Brad Rogers said.

Aras Azadian, Avicanna’s CEO, said they are thrilled to team-up with RWB.

“We believe their access and expertise in the U.S. market through commercial and retail channels will allow the Pura H&W branded products to reach their potential as the leading skin care brand,” added Azadian.

Meanwhile, last month, RWB announced it’s poised to acquire Platinum Vape.

The transaction is valued between $35 million and $60 million, including $7 million cash payment at closing, $13 million over the 120 days, and $15 million in 12-month convertible notes.

Courtesy photo