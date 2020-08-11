Pinnacle Emporium Regards Michigan As One Of The Fastest Growing Cannabis Markets In The U.S.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on August 18. Among the attendees is Pinnacle Emporium.

As you pull into the parking lot of this Michigan-based cannabis company, your ears are met with music. Through the front doors, the store’s atmosphere resembles a small vintage museum equipped with memorabilia specific to the store’s region. The walls are flooded with pieces documenting the history of rock & roll and social/civil rights movements.

This unique experience can be found in none other than Pinnacle Emporium.

Pinnacle Emporium is a retail cannabis company that is also a soon-to-be vertical group incorporating cultivation and processing.

“We absolutely love our market timing and position and are currently expanding our operations into cultivation and processing.” said Dr. Michael Silver, CEO of Pinnacle Emporium.

Silver will be speaking at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference to discuss an investment opportunity in their company.

The CEO will also be providing a background on the company, its strategies, operations, and plans for expansion.

“Unlike a lot of other U.S. markets, we have found significant profitability on the retail side in the great state of Michigan.”

