Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WeedMD To Manufacture Fire & Flower's Revity CBD Product Line
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
WeedMD To Manufacture Fire & Flower's Revity CBD Product Line

Cannabis manufacturer and distributor WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V: WMD) (OTC: WDDMF), which recently agreed to produce a suite of Mary's Medicinals' products, teamed up with Fire & Flower Inc. (TSX: FAF) (OTC: FFLWF) to produce, package and ship its CBD product line.

Under the deal, Fire & Flower’s product offering under the Revity brand name will be available in stores in the province of Saskatchewan by Aug. 14.

The Toronto-based producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis agreed to manufacture the product line at its extraction hub CX Industries.

In addition, WeedMD said it would utilize its input biomass.

WeedMD's CEO Angelo Tsebelis said they are "proud" Fire & Flower chose to partner with them.

"With our CX extraction business focused on developing high-grade concentrates from trichome-rich biomass, we anticipate a fruitful and long-term relationship with Fire & Flower," added Tsebelis.

Fire & Flower CEO Trevor Fencott highlighted that WeedMD has an "excellent reputation of producing quality products and a track record of innovation."

"Fire & Flower is pleased to launch a wellness-focused brand in the underserved market of regulated CBD products," continued Fencott.

Meanwhile, both companies have been reporting a substantial revenue increase, despite the COVID-19 recession.

Besides the year-over-year revenue growth of 142%, the Canadian cannabis retailer revealed its sales amounted to CA$18.4 million.

Moreover, Fencott explained that both the "Open Fields Distribution Platform" and "Hifyre Digital Retail and Analytics platform" contribute to the Fire & Flower’s overall results as independent revenue opportunities.

According to its first-quarter earnings report, WeedMD saw its revenue increasing by 327% sequentially and 265% over a year.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WDDMF)

The Week In Cannabis: FDA Approves Epidiolex For TSC, Brett Favre Joins The Industry, Stocks In Red
WeedMD To Manufacture Mary's Medicinals Products
Cannabis Mover & Shakers: Mydecine, One World Pharma, WeedMD, Sensi Brands
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks On The Rise, Earnings, Big Cannabis Sales, Moves In Argentina
WeedMD Revenue Spikes 327% As Retail Engagement 'Ramps Up'
Earnings Scheduled For July 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis salesCannabis News Retail Sales

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.16
-0.0794
- 1.51%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.99
-0.09
- 0.75%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$337.04
1.48
+ 0.44%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.92
-0.01
- 0.08%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
see all