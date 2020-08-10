Happi Is A Michigan-Based, Cannabis-Infused Beverage Company That's Launching Soon

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s first Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on August 18. Among the attendees is Happi.



Low-calorie alcoholic drinks have been surging in popularity across the U.S. And Michigan-based company Happi is taking this new trend and kicking it up a notch.



Launching soon in Michigan is Happi’s line of cannabis-infused sparkling water. This brightly packaged 8.4 ounce can contains the equivalent of about one serving of alcohol.



This alcohol alternative for health-conscious consumers will be available in three flavors: Pomegranate & Hibiscus, Lemon & Elderflower, and Raspberry & Honeysuckle.



“Within a generation, we believe microdosed infused beverages will be a completely mainstream alternative to alcohol,” said Joe Reynolds, Founder of Happi. “Soon, families will arrive at holidays with infused beverages along with wine and backyard barbeques will soon have coolers full of infused beverages next to the beer and soda.”



“Over time, as normalization spreads, infused beverages will take a meaningful slice of business away from alcohol's $250 billion North American sales and will be the top-selling category within cannabis.”



Photo by Jez Timms on Unsplash