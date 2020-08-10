New Cannabis And Psychedelic Products: Double Blind Magazine, VIBES Apparel, A CBD Serum

As the cannabis and psychedelics markets expand, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of the most interesting new products.

DoubleBlind #3

DoubleBlind issue 03 launched on the popular psychedelics-focused website and select newsstands across the U.S.

At the forefront of the rapidly growing psychedelic movement, the new summer print edition of DoubleBlind explores psychedelics as tools for healing and interconnectivity in times of crisis.

“Inside, you'll find timely stories that examine racial and social justice in relation to psychedelics, asking us to reflect on controversies and inequities within the field,” said Managing Editor Madison Margolin.

Margolin is a Columbia Journalism School graduate who has bylines in Playboy Magazine, Rolling Stone, Nylon, VICE, and High Times.

“We cover the paradox of conscious capitalism, the reality of racism in the psychedelic space, and the question of psychedelic exceptionalism — are psychedelics inherently better than other drugs, like opiates, and how can diverse communities of all types of drug users work symbiotically to dismantle the Drug War?”

DoubleBlind’s Issue 03 also takes readers around the world, from an all-women's ayahuasca ceremony in the Amazon to the underbelly of the global festival culture to queer communities from around the African continent. The magazine features practical advice, like how to choose the right psychedelic for you, as well as a transcript of a previously unpublished interview with Timothy Leary and Roger Steffens — the artist behind the renowned Family Acid photo collection.

VIBES Apparel And Cubano Cones

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, announced the launch of VIBES Cubano Cones and a new VIBES apparel collection featuring six new designs across 25 items like shirts, hoodies, fleece pants and more.

VIBES Fine Rolling Papers is a joint venture between Greenlane and Berner the extremely influential rapper, serial entrepreneur, and founder of Cookies. Cultivated and crafted in France, and then cut and kitted in the Dominican Republic, VIBES offers a curated assortment of premium cones, rolling paper and branded accessories with a mission to create the ultimate smoking experience for connoisseurs.

The Cubano Cone is longer than a king-size paper and significantly wider in diameter.

"We’re excited to announce that in addition to bringing our game-changing Cubano cones to the global market, we’re releasing our inaugural apparel drop which solidifies VIBES as a true lifestyle brand for today's generation," said Matthew Paul, General Manager of VIBES.

THE PILL

The Nue Co. launched a CBD skincare serum called The Pill.

A single dose packs 27 non-toxic and high potency active ingredients: everything your skin needs in one daily dose, focusing on anti-inflammatory, exfoliating, resurfacing and hydration

Explaining the product’s composition, a company representative said, “CBD and Caffeine help to reduce surface inflammation and tighten the skin, while plant based Isoamyl Laurate creates a velvety-smooth texture. Hyaluronic Acid, Glycerin and Sodium PCA enhance the skin’s natural moisturizing factor, helping it retain moisture long-term, plumping and smoothing skin instantly. A complex of plant derived AHA’s extracted from passion fruit, bilberry and pineapple deliver Lactic, Glycolic, Citric, Malic and Tartaric Acids to brighten and gently resurface skin. Made using only non-toxic, clean ingredients that do not harm people or the planet, each ingredient included serves a long term benefit for the skin.”

