Former Nike Execs Launch Female-Owned, Minorities-Focused Cannabis Consulting Group
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2020 5:20pm   Comments
Brand experts Rachel Bradley and Rene Chatfield recently launched Dope Girls Consulting, a firm focused on helping minorities gain traction in the industry.

Bradley and Chatfield, both women of color, were drawn to the industry after cannabis provided relief from their personal health conditions.

Bradley directed “integrative and experiential” programs for Samsung, Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) and Roc Nation.

Chatfield is also a former marketer for Nike, as well as the WNBA, and certain clients in the NBA. She has used cannabis to treat sports injuries for years.

“The harm that has been inflicted on black and brown communities from the war on cannabis is something that cannot be forgotten as we begin to re-imagine what this industry could look like through legalization,” Bradley told Benzinga.

“Our mission at Dope Girls Consulting is to shift the culture within the cannabis community by helping minority and female owned businesses tap into this space, resulting in a more equitable and inclusive industry,” added Chatfield.

“Cannabis leadership positions are primarily held by white males. Our focus is changing the narrative and serve as industry catalysts for a more inclusive community,” she concluded.

Dope Girls Consulting is currently working with Illinois cannabis license applicants under the state’s social equity program.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Dope Girls Consulting Rachel Bradley Rene ChatfieldCannabis News Entrepreneurship Markets General Best of Benzinga

