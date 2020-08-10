Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, Green Thumb, Tilray: Here Are The Cannabis Companies Currently Hiring

The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%.

The American economy gained 1.8 million jobs in July, even as the coronavirus cases spiked in many parts of the country.

The 1.8 million jobs added in July was below the 4.8 million jump in jobs in June, indicating that momentum had slowed on the heels of an economic boost, per the The New York Times.

Still, hiring is currently taking place across the cannabis sector. Here are the companies currently on the hunt for talent.

Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF) — The New York-based company published five job listings in the past week, including an accounts payable specialist, a paralegal, a financial reporting manager and two senior accountant roles.

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF) — Twenty-five positions were posted to the Chicago-based company's LinkedIn page in the past week. About 75 openings were posted in the last month.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) — The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company has a total of 220 job openings, with 115 listings posted just in the last week.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF) — The Chicago-based company has 203 job listings. About 34 openings were posted in the last week.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) — The Tempe, Arizona-based company posted 33 openings in the past month, and nine in the past week. Harvest Health is currently hiring two staff accountants, a part-time dispensary associate, two assistant general managers, a packaging associate, a post harvest associate, a fixed asset accountant and an assistant general counsel.

iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (PINK: ITHUF) — The New York-based company had eight open positions in the past week and up to 19 in the past month.

Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: MMNFF) — The Culver City, California-based company tallied 18 openings in the past month. Five of those positions were listed in the last week.

Schwazze — The Denver, Colorado-based company is in need of "passionate, innovative people to help us accomplish our vision," CEO Justin Dye recently said. "I recommend those that are interested to check out our open roles on our website," Dye said. Per Schwazze's website, there are five open positions: Senior Financial Analyst; HR Specialist; Controller; AP/AR Clerk; and Senior Accountant.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) — The Nanaimo, Canada-based company, which is expected to report second-quarter results after Monday's market closes, posted 22 job openings in the past month. Eleven of those listings were posted in the last week.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) — The Florida-based company posted at least 286 job openings to its LinkedIn page in the past month. Up to 109 were posted in the last week, and three openings were listed over the past 24 hours.

Windy City Cannabis — The Chicago-based company is "currently hiring across all Windy City Cannabis locations," CEO Steve Weisman told Benzinga. The Weed Street location created 33 new jobs and recruitment efforts at Windy City's four other locations "are ongoing."

While we'd like to feature all opportunities on this page, we want to highlight those that will be relevant to the greatest number of readers. Check the Benzinga Cannabis page weekly for an updated list, and reach out to our editing team if you know of a company hiring during this difficult and unusual time.