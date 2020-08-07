University Of Pittsburgh Gets $3M Cannabis Research Grant From Parallel

The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and cannabis company Parallel have received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health for a clinical research program for the study of medical marijuana.

The 10-year partnership between the medical school and Parallel, and its subsidiary Goodblend, will provide $3 million to study the safety and efficacy of medical cannabis. Their efforts will be focused on sickle cell disease, chronic pain and generalized anxiety disorders.

Fareed Khan, COO and CFO for Parallel, told Benzinga the company is committed to the research of medical cannabis as a treatment for debilitating conditions.

“We are pleased to partner with a global leader in medical research like the University of Pittsburgh to help advance clinical medical cannabis research in the United States,” he said. “This partnership with Pitt, through our GoodBlends brand, will help us continue to develop treatment options for those who may benefit from the therapeutic powers of cannabinoids, empowering more Americans to take control of their personal health and wellness.”

Parallel was formerly known as Surterra Wellness, which launched its global retail brand, GoodBlend, in 2019.

