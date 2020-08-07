Cannabis Movers & Shakers: iAnthus, Advanced Vapor, Terrascend, CBD Dog Health

As we wrap up another week, let's take a look at the recent leadership changes in the cannabis industry.

iAnthus Part Ways With Elizabeth Stavola

Elizabeth Stavola has resigned from her leadership positions at iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (CSE: IAN) (OTC: ITHUF).

Stavola, who served as Chief Strategy Officer and a director at the New York-based company, is a founder of MPX and CBD for Life.

iAnthus acquired MPX Bioceuticals last year through a $1.6 billion worth merger deal. Stavola opted to serve on the board.

The company did not reveal the reason behind her departure.

Stavola's resignation is not the only leadership shift the multi-state operator faced this year.

In April, Randy Maslow replaced the co-founder Hadley Ford at the position of CEO.

According to a review conducted by a select committee of independent directors, Ford "misused iAnthus' resources to his benefit."

The two of Ford's undisclosed loans are worth $160,000, the company noted.

CBD Dog Health Welcomes Dr. Zac Pilossoph

The cannabis-focused veterinarian Dr. Zac Pilossoph joined CBD Dog Health to monitor the quality, control, and consistency of the company's hemp product lines.

Pilossoph will serve as CBD Dog Health's Chief Veterinary Officer, the pet wellness company disclosed Tuesday.

Angelina Ardolino said they are "thrilled" they partnered with veterinary cannabis educational expert.

Pilossoph will provide pet parents and veterinary communities medical cannabis consultations, the company said.

They are “confident that his experience in cannabis-based medicines for animals will propel the brand, and overall usage of CBD treatments for pets, forward," added Ardolino.

Advanced Vapor Devices Taps Brendan Nicholas As VP of Sales.

Advanced Vapor Devices, a manufacturer of vaporizer cartridges and batteries, tapped Brendan Nicholas to oversee its sales department.

The former vice president of National Sales and Business Development at Kush Supply Co. brings over 15 years of experience in selling and implementing technology solutions.

Nicholas cooperated with several Fortune 500 enterprises, during his time in Xerox and Mitel.

AVD's COO Michael Brosgart said Wednesday they are "delighted" that Brendad decided to join them.

Brosgart further praised Nicholas' "product knowledge and breadth of sales and customer experience."

Terrascend Appoints Jason Marks As CLO

On Wednesday, TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTC: TRSSF), which saw its net sales increasing 169% over a year period, appointed Jason Marks as its new Chief Legal Officer.

Marks sharpened his legal skills for over twenty years, including a decade of international experience.

He served in several multi-national companies in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and the medical devices sector, to name a few.

His recent positions include the Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of InflaRx N.V., and SVP, Head of Legal Branded Rx (Salix), and Global Litigation & Government Investigations, at Bausch Health, among others.

"With a breadth of experience in the life sciences industry, we're thrilled to have Jason join us and bring a unique perspective to our executive team," said CEO and chairman Jason Ackerman in a statement.

The New York-headquartered company is also parting with Brian Feldman, formerly General Counsel, and Heather Molloy, who served as Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Strategy Officer.