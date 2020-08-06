Today 2pm ET: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Live With Andrew Schweibold, Chuck Smith, Jen Drake, Randy Buchmann
Benzinga Cannabis Hour, a weekly online show that brings you exclusive interviews with cannabis industry leaders, returns today at 2 p.m. ET.
You'll have a front-row seat with our hosts Patrick and Elliot Lane as they discuss a range of topics related to the fast-changing world of cannabis with:
Andrew Schweibold, Co-Founder and Chairman of BR Brands.
Chuck Smith, President and CEO of Dixie Brands, Therabis, and Aceso Wellness.
Jen Drake, COO of Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTC: AYRSF) and Cannabis Strategies Aquisition Corp.
Randy Buchmann, CEO of Emerald Growth Partners and Pleasantrees.
