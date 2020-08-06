Market Overview

Today 2pm ET: Benzinga Cannabis Hour Live With Andrew Schweibold, Chuck Smith, Jen Drake, Randy Buchmann
Benzinga Cannabis  
August 06, 2020 12:12pm   Comments
Benzinga Cannabis Hour, a weekly online show that brings you exclusive interviews with cannabis industry leaders, returns today at 2 p.m. ET.

You'll have a front-row seat with our hosts Patrick and Elliot Lane as they discuss a range of topics related to the fast-changing world of cannabis with:

Andrew Schweibold, Co-Founder and Chairman of BR Brands.

AndrewSchweibold-BAndW

Chuck Smith, President and CEO of Dixie Brands, Therabis, and Aceso Wellness.

Chuck Headshot - 2019

Jen Drake, COO of Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTC: AYRSF) and Cannabis Strategies Aquisition Corp.

JenDrake188FINAL (2)

Randy Buchmann, CEO of Emerald Growth Partners and Pleasantrees.

Randy Buchmann

Check it out at following this link or via the video embedded below.

