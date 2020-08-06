Big Tree Launches Cannabis, Hemp Grading Services For Fair Market Pricing

This week, Big Tree introduced its new cannabis and hemp grading services.

These services will be utilized by International Cannabis and Hemp Standards (an agricultural standards body for cannabis and hemp) to inspect, verify, grade, certify and appraise cannabis and hemp material, aiming to bring fair market pricing to the wholesale supply chain in Washington and California.

The grading system is based on a 100-point scale and features an appraised value and range, material profile data, and applicable testing and potency data. This system has provided a 95% faster inventory turn and a 90% reduction in returns for wholesale cannabis and hemp suppliers, the company says.

“Cannabis and hemp markets are volatile due to new and evolving local policies and conflicting federal and state laws. The lack of material grading and standardization in the supply chain has increased the lack of trust for buyers and sellers,” Big Tree CEO Eric Cozens tells Benzinga. “By utilizing the ICHS standardized grading system over the last four years, we’ve evaluated over a quarter-million pounds of cannabis. We’re currently working with suppliers and buyers on the west coast and look forward to expanding our services across North America.”

How It Works

Big Tree grading specialists perform on-site grading inspections using the ICHS Fair Market Certification. After the inspection, the supplier receives a digital, traceable certificate of grading score and current market valuation.

Additionally, suppliers receive best practice standards on how to increase the value of their cannabis and hemp, and a free listing of their material on Tamerlane Trading.

The Tamerlane Network gives buyers access to 100,000’s of pounds of quality-verified cannabis and hemp material and consistently sells suppliers’ products through a sales channel of vetted buyers at fair market pricing.

“We provide services that allow wholesale buyers and suppliers to rapidly scale their business at Tamerlane Trading through consistent, reliable and efficient cannabis and hemp transactions,” says Jhavid Mohseni, CEO of Tamerlane Trading. “We go beyond helping larger operators streamline their businesses, we enable legacy cultivators to succeed in rapidly-changing markets.”

Image from company website.