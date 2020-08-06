MediPharm Labs Appoints Former Janssen Exec To Board

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTC: MEDIF) recently appointed Chris Halyk to its board of directors.

Halyk is the former President of Janssen Inc. (Canada), which is part of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies. he brings 35 years of pharmaceutical industry experience to the table, including 33 years with Johnson & Johnson.

“We are absolutely delighted that Chris has chosen to join our Board," MediPharm CEO Pat McCutcheon told Benzinga. "Chris's experience and success in the pharmaceutical industry, along with his impressive leadership expertise and connections will be of extremely valuable as we continue our expansion into new markets worldwide. With his expertise, we're certain we will advance our standing as industry leaders in pharmaceutical-quality medical cannabis.”

Halyk noted MediPharm Labs has evolved “impressively” from a start up to an emerging medical cannabis industry leader. The Barrie, Canada-based company remains focused on research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products.

“Its commitment to GMP-manufacturing and pharmaceutical practices in all of its operations and the strength of its Board and leadership team make it well-placed for global success and I look forward to participating actively in the company’s development,” he added.

