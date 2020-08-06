Tilray Withdraws Small Batches Of Medical Cannabis In Germany

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is withdrawing a small quantity of medical cannabis in Germany, citing an issue with one of its oil.

A spokeswoman for the cannabis cultivator told Marijuana Business Daily that the recall was due to "slightly lower than indicated THC potency level" on its products.

Officially, the product contains 10 milligrams per milliliter of both THC and CBD.

Tilray launched a recall of select batches voluntarily. Cannabis patients using the product are safe and not required to take any action. They may initiate a return of the product, added the spokeswoman.

Pharmacies are obliged to destroy certain products, and then wait for replacements.

They were also told to notify Paesel & Lorei, the company's distribution partner, about the current situation.

Calgary Lawsuit Against Cannabis Market Movers

Tilray is not the only company in the cannabis industry facing operational irregularities.

Back in June, some of the cannabis market's most notable names were sued in a class-action lawsuit over packaging mislabeling.

Lisa Marie Langevin from Calgary filed a lawsuit against several cannabis companies, including Tilray, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF), Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO), Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), and MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF), as well as their subsidiaries, as reported by Cannabis Business Times.

The documents filed in the Court of the Queen's Bench of Alberta suggest that sued companies are responsible for selling products “that had significantly lower THC or CBD than the Defendants led them to believe they contained.”

Nevada Cannabis Board Inspects LA Dispensaries For Contamination

Meanwhile, last month, the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board initiated an investigation of the three dispensaries in Las Vegas, accused of selling 375 grams of tainted products.

CCB instructed stores to destroy or return contaminated flower, which failed laboratory testing for yeast and mold, coliforms, Enterobacteriaceae, and Aspergillus, to the cultivator.

However, dispensaries persisted in selling products during May, CCB's report said.

