Green Thumb Partners With Berner's Cookies To Open Store On Las Vegas Strip

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) has teamed up with Berner’s Cookies to launch the first Nevada-based Cookies store.

According to a joint announcement, "Cookies on the Strip" in Las Vegas will open within the first three months of 2021.

The companies said they would rebrand the Essence store at 2308 South Las Vegas Boulevard. Green Thumb is the owner of Rise and Essence retail stores.

In addition to Cookies, the new Las Vegas store will offer Lemonnade, Runtz, Minntz, Collins Ave, Run The Jewels, and Grandiflora.

“With a store right on the Strip and our cultivation partners dialed in, as well as an exclusive five-star menu dedicated just to the Nevada market, we are more than ready for Vegas,” explained Berner, whose real name is Gilbert Anthony Milam.

The rapper and entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of Cookies, named for the cannabis strain he developed with grow expert Jai Chang.

Cookies chose to team up with Green Thumb because they wanted to “do it right,” continued Berner.

“This is a unique opportunity to collaborate with Berner and his visionary team in one of the most popular tourist spots in the world,” commented Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler.

Meantime, the Essence and Rise stores Las Vegas, Henderson, Spanish Springs, and Carson City will offer Cookies products as well, the press release said.

The Chicago-headquartered company cannabis cultivator and retailer cut the ribbon on its fourth Essence store in Las Vegas in May.