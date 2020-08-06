Market Overview

Cresco Opens Ninth, And Largest, Illinois Store
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2020 9:29am   Comments
Just weeks following Sunnyside South Beloit's opening, Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF) expanded its Illinois footprint by launching its ninth dispensary in the sate.

The newly opened store is located at 1735 East Golf Road, Schaumburg.

Sunnyside Schaumburg, Cresco's largest store in Illinois, spans 1,500 square feet.

In addition, it has 20 points of sale, the company said.

Moreover, it's nearby Woodfield Mall, which counts over 27 million visitors yearly.

The Chicago based company disclosed Thursday, Sunnyside reached its record share of the state's adult-use market, which hit $61 million in sales last month.

Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO and Co-founder, explained they are opening more stores in the state than their competition.

Cresco's substantial retail share is backed up by its expanded cultivation facility, Bachtell added.

Separately, the company welcomed Carol Vallone into its ranks. Vallone was appointed to the board of directors and will serve alongside NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, who Cresco tapped in June.

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales marijuana marijuana dispensaries marijuana dispensaryCannabis News Retail Sales

see all