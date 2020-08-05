Hollister Biosciences Teams Up With Heavy Brands For Rock-Themed Cannabis

HashBone creator Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) is set to form a co-branding joint venture with rock lifestyle company Heavy Brands Inc.

Under the deal, Vancouver-based Hollister will get to license the Heavy Grass brand to manufacture and sell branded pre-rolls in collaboration with major names in rock and metal music. Meanwhile, Heavy Brands will use Hollister's HashBone brand as a part of a packaging and logo design of products.

The JV's first co-brand product is set to be distributed by October 1.

In addition, Indus Holdings Inc. (CSE: INDS) will oversee distribution of the co-branded products.

Dez Mitchell, who helms Heavy's Product Development, said they are "thrilled" with the new partnership, adding that "music and cannabis go hand in hand."

"We are excited to show the world what we've been working on together," added Mitchell.

Hollister Biosciences CEO Carl Saling explained there is a connection between cannabis, rap, and hip hop, telling he has "always wanted to bring more attention to cannabis and connect with fans of heavy metal in a truly authentic way."

"We have big things in store for our initial launch, and looking forward to many awesome rock and metal collaborations that Hollister and Heavy Grass will be bringing to market," continued Saling.

Meantime, Hollister has been working on creating a portfolio of legal mushroom-based health products for months.

In April, it purchased medicinal mushroom company AlphaMind Brands Inc. for $1.2 million.

Courtesy photo