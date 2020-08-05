Hello Cannabis Opens Two Muskoka Cannabis Stores in Ontario

Canadian cannabis company Hello Cannabis is cutting the ribbon on two new retail locations in Ontario.

The so-called “Muskoka Cannabis Stores” will be located at 92 King William St. in Huntsville and 351 Talisman Dr. in Gravenhurst.

The launching of additional stores in the province comes as the result of teaming up with Muskoka born entrepreneurs Shane Copegog and Danielle Morgan.

“We aim to become Muskoka’s most reliable and trusted cannabis retailer with values centered on the safe, responsible, and lawful sale of all cannabis products,” the two entrepreneurs said in a joint statement.

The Hamilton-based company is centered around creating an “empowering” and “educational” experience in the retail cannabis space.

Hello Cannabis’ team is aimed to set up a “local retail cannabis environment,” for Muskoka residents and visitors to shop and learn more about cannabis, explained Copegog and Morgan.

Hello Cannabis COO Ryan Caruso highlighted their “guiding principle” has always been to integrate into local communities.

The company will be hiring locally, including construction crews and store staff and management, Caruso added. It will also conduct AGCO Board approved cannabis retail employee training programs.

Employees will obtain training under the CANNSELL Certificate Program.

“We’re grateful to have local partners to bring a best-in-class cannabis retail experience to an iconic region of Canada,” added Caruso.

