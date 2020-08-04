MI's Longest-Serving Non-Violent Cannabis Offender Hospitalized For Presumed COVID-19: How To Help

Only minutes after publishing an article on Michael Thompson, a man in his late 60's who's been in prison in Michigan for 25 years for 3 lbs. of cannabis, we found out our worst fears had been realized.

Michael Thompson has informed us that he and a group of other inmates from Muskegon Correctional have been taken to the hospital with what is presumed to be COVID-19.

At 69 years old and suffering from diabetes, we are terrified that Michael will not make it.

It is clear that those in power in Michigan do not believe in the humanity of our incarcerated community members but we need you to show them that we value Michael’s life, and that he doesn’t deserve to die in detention.

PLEASE help Michael by calling the Parole Board and Governor Whitmer to urge them not to return Michael to prison from the hospital. He has already served 25 years for only 3 lbs. of cannabis. Don’t let a nonviolent cannabis sentence become a death sentence for Michael Thompson.

Michigan Parole Board (517) 373-0270

Governor Whitmer’s office (517) 373-3400

Michael’s MDOC number is 176309.

Email Members of the MI Parole Board: moore4detroit@gmail.com, Parole-Board-Staff@michigan.gov, jlwarfield@aol.com, washingtonm6@michigan.gov

Facebook/Instagram Tags:

@lastprisonerproject @gewhitmer @grahamfiller @repchrisgreig @jimananich @ricardomooredetroit @jocelynbenson @ltgovgilchrist

@uofmichigan @local4news @michiganradio @goodnews_movement @metrodetroitnews @wzzm13 @fox2detroit @wxyzdetroit @suzanna_shkreli

Twitter:

@lastprisonerproj @MDOCFOA @ltgovgilchrist @SuzannaForMI @mieagen @RicardoDetroit @TimFlanagan2 @HeidiWashington @straubg1

#freemichaelthompson

#justiceformichael

#changeiscoming

Our LPP Socials are:

Twitter: @lastprisonerprj

Facebook: @lastprisonerproject

IG: @lastprisonerproject

Website: lastprisonerproject.org