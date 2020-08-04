Take A Peak At CNN's New Pot Program 'The Next Marijuana Millionaire'

Cannabis entrepreneur Michael Straumietis, who goes by the moniker "BigMike," is known for his success in the cannabis industry as founder of Advanced Nutrients.

Touted as a top-selling cannabis fertilizer, the two-decade-old brand helped make Straumietis millions, with annual revenue exceeding $110 million. Now, the 60-year-old entrepreneur is on the hunt for the next pot professional. And he's doing it via reality television.

On Tuesday, Advanced Nutrients and CNN Entertainment dropped the trailer for "The Next Marijuana Millionaire," a reality show that pits "sixteen budding entrepreneurs" against each other in various trials and contests for the chance to win a grand prize of $1 million.

See the trailer below:

In addition to the monetary award, the winner also gets to partner with Straumietis and grow their own cannabis business.

Now, CNN is touting the upcoming marijuana show as "the first-ever cannabis business competition show," but that's not necessarily the case.

Back in 2014, "The Marijuana Show" — billed as a “Shark Tank meets The Apprentice” competition show — premiered its first season. It's currently on its fourth season. There was also the Netflix show "Cooking On High," which played up the culinary aspects of weed. It lasted one season.

Whether "The Next Marijuana Millionaire" will be the next binge-worthy program in the current stay-at-home COVID-19 era remains to be seen.

The show's premieres is set for Aug. 15 via Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Roku, Social Club TV, iOS and Android or Smart TV.