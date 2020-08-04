Illinois' Cannabis Market Continues To Grow, Generates $61M In Adult-Use Sales

Illinois adult-use cannabis sales remained strong in July, hitting around $61 million.

That’s a monthly increase of roughly 28%.

According to the Marijuana Business Daily, the adult-use cannabis market in Illinois has been posting increased sales numbers almost every month since its launch on January 1.

The cannabis market in the Prairie State has potential to grow, having witnessed a sharp increase during the current health due to being deemed essential and recession-proof.

However, the jobless benefits of $600 a week — which unemployed workers have been receiving as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act — expired on July 31, as reported by Marijuana Business Daily.

Meaning, August cannabis sales numbers might see a significant drop if Congress doesn’t come up with an alternative payment model.

Meantime, Illinois cannabis tax revenue amounted to $52 million in the first six months since the legalization.

In addition, cannabis sales in the Prairie State reached $239 million, according to Marijuana Moment.