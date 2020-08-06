CBD And Self-Care During Coronavirus

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

The self-care industry has experienced a wildly explosive boom the past few years, and the cannabis market has been paying attention. You can walk into any dispensary and find as many skincare products as stoney edibles.

But self-care isn't just for the body, it can contribute to overall well-being. Simply caring for yourself and setting up a routine can boost self-esteem. No need to make it elaborate — washing your hair with your favorite shampoo or preparing your favorite meal can help build you up.

In these long days of quarantine and coronavirus, self-care may have taken a backseat in your day-to-day life. Time begins to blend together, and the overwhelming news cycle can start to feel like a constant buzz — so much of this can make everything feel a little hopeless and grey. But these are the times when self-care is most important.

To understand the need for self-care and CBD, we spoke to Tamara Anderson, founder of Culinary and Cannabis, an ongoing event forum that provides cooking classes and cannabis education from “healthcare professionals, advocacy groups and food & wine experts within the community for a great cause.”

Also a nurse, Anderson knows how important it is to care for the body and mind, and understands how cannabis may help manage pain and bring relief to a variety of patients. Seeing how self-care and cannabis go hand-in-hand, she's set up virtual “CannaSpas" where you can buy wellness kits and follow along as she or other educators create candles, lotions, edible treats, and various CBD-infused self-care goods.

CBD, mental health, and quarantine

CBD has been a mainstay in the industry for decades due to its anti-inflammatory properties and its effects on epilepsy, along with numerous studies pointing out its anti-anxiety effects. And according to a study done by the Journal of Cannabis Research, a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC can have a significant impact on social anxiety disorders.

But what about self-care? Through her events, which only use CBD ingredients, Anderson has seen first-hand how caring for oneself can change one's outlook on life when things are getting emotionally tough, “if you're not taking care of yourself, how are you going to take care of anyone else? You can't. And right now, it's really important to take care of yourself. A lot of people think that since you're in the house, you don't have to think about it. But you have to take care of your mental health.”

Seclusion brought by quarantine, and being constantly surrounded by the media, can take a toll on the brain. The Centers for Disease Control has linked social isolation to increased risk of dementia, heart disease, and depression, among other illnesses. Anderson adds, “being in the house can be very depressing, and if you don't have an outlet for that or you don't have a way to communicate and express that, it's going to change yourself and it's going to change your own culture.”

The future of virtual self-care

Like many industries, coronavirus has caused almost everything to hop online, self-care included. And though you aren't face-to-face, it's never a detriment to participate and learn something new, “A big part of cannabis is teaching people the holistic benefits of it, and providing a safe, comfortable, and beautiful place to learn about the plant.”

There doesn't seem to be an end in sight for all forms of quarantine to be lifted, which can feel defeating, but breaking up your day and continuing to do even one small thing for yourself can make a difference. “It's optimal that when this is over, for you to be the best person that you can be, you need to take care of yourself. Whether that be mentally, physically, spiritually — all of that needs to be taken care of right now. And with CBD, it's about providing education for people and letting them know it's an alternative.”

CBD infused self-care products we love

In need of a relaxing bath or delicious treat to set your mind at ease? Below, check out our favorite calming products for the long quarantine days ahead.

Bhang 1:1 CBD Vegan Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar

One of Anderson's favorite brands, Bhang delivers on taste and effects. Their 1:1 Vegan Caramel Dark Chocolate Bar blends rich flavors and soothing qualities with 100 milligrams THC to 100 milligrams CBD.

Available: California

Find Bhang products

Om Body Lavender CBD Epsom Salts

When you purchase a single pack of Om Body's Lavender CBD Epsom Salts, 100% of proceeds will be donated to Black Lives Matter. Not only will you feel positive by supporting the cause, you'll feel every relaxing moment that comes with soaking in ultra-calming lavender and 100 milligrams CBD.

Available: Nationwide

Find OM products

Brown Girl Jane Heal Whipped CBD Body Butter

Packed with 400 mg CBD, Brown Girl Jane's Heal Whipped CBD Body Butter is the perfect solution for cracked hand or sore muscles. Along with chamomile, calendula, and aloe, you'll feel bathed in luxury when smoothing this creamy body butter after a warm shower or bath.

Available: Nationwide

Find Brown Girl Jane products

Featured image by Reiana Lorin/Cannaclusive



