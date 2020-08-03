CNMI Puts Cannabis Industry Into Motion

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is poised to launch its cannabis industry.

According to a Sunday press release, cannabis businesses can submit both commercial and noncommercial applications to the CNMI’s Cannabis Commission starting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The Commission formally acquired the proposed cannabis rules and regulations earlier in June. In addition, the certification was published last week.

The Commission will issue a license to the cannabis businesses opting to cultivate, manufacture, store, distribute, or sell marijuana to those who are 21 or older.

In addition, applicants can apply for several commercial cannabis licenses, the press release said.

Noncommercial applicants can register for a Homegrown Marijuana Registry Card to cultivate, process, keep or store homegrown marijuana at a household or cultivation site.

The news is coming on the heels of the Cannabis Control Board’s final review of the 38-page proposed rules and regulations regarding the legal recreational cannabis industry in the CNMI.

Lawmakers voted the “Guam Cannabis Industry Act of 2019,” last year, which allowed adults to possess, grow, and consume recreational cannabis.

However, the act — inked by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero — put a veto on the selling and trading of cannabis.