One World Pharma Completes First THC Harvest

One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), which recently teamed up with a subsidiary of Isiah International Inc. to develop renewable hemp-based alternatives to plastics, completed its first THC harvest.

The harvest is administered through a THC quota, granted by the Colombian government in December, the Las Vegas-based company said Monday.

One World confirmed that it seeded the psychoactive seeds in February. The harvest, drying of crops, and authenticity testing was conducted in July.

The announcement comes just a month after the hemp and cannabis ingredient manufacturer launched the sale of its hemp seeds in Colombia.

"This first harvest is a milestone of significant importance for One World Pharma," said One World Pharma CEO Isiah Thomas in a statement.

It is a "strong testament to our collaborative relationship with the Colombian government and its highly skilled indigenous population," he added. The finalization of the harvest is "the next and perhaps most important step in our ultimate goal to sell the best raw cannabis ingredients around the world."

The former Detroit Piston was named One World CEO in June.

The company also opted to make several shifts within their leadership teams during the last week.

According to the recent update, One World tapped political veteran and former Democratic National Committee's CEO, Minyon Moore, to its advisory board.