Acreage, Curaleaf, Trulieve And More: Here Are The Cannabis Companies Currently Hiring
This week, the U.S. Labor Department will release its employment report and while job growth appeared evident over the past two months, economists are worried that the trend has fizzled out in recent weeks.
However, hiring is still happening in the cannabis sector. Here's a list of companies currently on the hunt for talent.
- 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFNTF) — The Vancouver-based company is looking to hire two cannabis consultants, one in Silver Spring, Maryland and the other in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
- Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: ACRGF) — The New York-based company published 14 job listings in the past month and three in the past week.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) — The Toronto-based company is searching for a corporate social responsibility consultant to "develop, lead and execute a comprehensive CSR program as well as track KPIs."
- Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS: CRLBF) — Twenty-three positions were posted to the Chicago-based company's LinkedIn page in the past week. They're based in various states, including Illinois, California, Massachusetts and West Virgina.
- Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF) — The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company has a total of 206 job openings, with 87 listings posted just in the last month.
- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS: GTBIF) — The Chicago-based company is hiring nine positions across several cities: Two per diem pharmacists in New York; a production supervisor in Holyoke, Massachusetts; pharmacist in Lakewood, Ohio; an assistant head grower in Patterson, New Jersey; compliance specialists in West Haven, Connecticut and Danville, Pennsylvania; and cultivation technicians in both Homestead, Florida and Las Vegas.
- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS: HRVSF) — The Tempe, Arizona-based company posted 47 openings in the past month, including facility technicians, dispensary associates and a human resource manager.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS: ITHUF) — The New York-based company had 20 open positions in the past month, with five in the last week.
- Kanvas — CEO Andy Fathollahi told us back in April that his plan "is to capitalize on the strong market for top talent." We have since learned that the Newport Beach, California-based company is now seeking "a Product Development Specialist, Vape."
- Medmen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS: MMNFF) — The Culver City, California-based company tallied 23 openings in the past month. Seven of those positions are hospitality related.
- Schwazze — The Denver, Colorado-based company is in need of "passionate, innovative people to help us accomplish our vision," CEO Justin Dye recently said. "I recommend those that are interested to check out our open roles on our website," Dye said. Per Schwazze's website, there are five open positions: Senior Financial Analyst; HR Specialist; Controller; AP/AR Clerk; and Senior Accountant.
- Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS: TRTC) — The Irvine, California-based company has one position open.
- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS: TCNNF) — The Florida-based company posted at least 65 job openings to its LinkedIn page in the past week. Most of the roles are based in the Sunshine State.
- Windy City Cannabis — The Chicago-based company is "currently hiring across all Windy City Cannabis locations," CEO Steve Weisman told Benzinga. The Weed Street location created 33 new jobs and recruitment efforts at Windy City's four other locations "are ongoing."
While we'd like to feature all opportunities on this page, we want to highlight those that will be relevant to the greatest number of readers. Check the Benzinga Cannabis page weekly for an updated list, and reach out to our editing team if you know of a company hiring during this difficult and unusual time.
