Goldleaf, Sophie Saint Thomas, And FORIA Collaborate On 'The Intimacy Journal'

Goldleaf, a printing company that produces educational content for cannabis growers, and the cannabis sensuality pros at Foria are teaming up with journalist Sophie Saint Thomas on a new guidebook that explores all-things sex and cannabis.

The “The Intimacy Journal” empowers readers to take charge of their love lives by making it easy to document and analyze their sexual experiences on cannabis.

The Intimacy Journal is all inclusive journal, designed for use regardless of sexual orientation, gender, polyamorous or monogamous.

“Cannabis plays a crucial role in my sexuality, from treating PTSD stemming from a sexual assault, to simply enhancing sexual pleasure through increased sensation, responsibly lowered inhibitions, and the euphoria provided by cannabis itself,” Saint Thomas told Benzinga. “Yet, everyone is different, and I had to learn on my own the best dosage and intake method for me.”

Saint Thomas explained she decided to collaborate with Foria and Goldleaf because both companies understand that “pleasure should be empowering, not persecuted.”

The result: a journal that helps all people curate a cannabis-enhanced sexual experience tailored to their needs.

Through its guided entry pages and infographics, “The Intimacy Journal” will allow you to facilitate your cannabis-fueled amorous adventures in a way that will help you take control of your sexual essence and obtain the fullest possible understanding of what really turns you on.

Photo: CommercialArtLab.