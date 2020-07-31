Synchronicity Hemp Oils To Be Sold At Hundreds Of Troon Golf Courses

Troon, a company that manages more than 475 golf courses around the globe, has partnered with Synchronicity by Functional Remedies to bring its full-spectrum hemp oils to its patrons.

The company will collaborate with Synchronicity to expand the products’ reach at Troon-managed locations throughout the U.S., help the hemp oil brand expand its reach among the golfer demographic.

Synchronicity is well-known in the golf space already though, and widely used by professional golfers. In fact, Scott McCarron claims the products have helped his sleep, and enhanced his performance and recovery.

“We’re delighted to partner with Troon as they're the largest golf management company in the world and have access to avid golfers that could truly benefit from our products," said Andrew Campbell, CEO at Functional Remedies. "Synchronicity has an incredible reputation of enhancing performance and recovery among professional golfers, so we're excited to offer the same highest quality full-spectrum hemp oil on the market to Troon's patrons so they can experience this themselves."

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash