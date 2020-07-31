Gelato Festival Launches SHERBINSKIS Inspired Desserts To Pair With Cannabis

Famed Italian ice-cream brand Gelato Festival announced this week a collaboration with California cannabis brand SHERBINSKIS.

The two gelato experts behind the brand have created a vegan dessert menu inspired by SHERBINSKIS’ famous Gelato #41 strain, which is one of the most sought after in the world.

The desserts contain no THC or CBD. The flavors were created as a result of cannabis and dessert pairing taste-tests conducted by Gabriele Poli, president and founder of Gelato Festival, and Mario Guzman (aka Mr. Sherbinskis) founder of SHERBINSKIS.

The final dessert flavors "Sunset Sherbert" and "Bacio Gelato" are available in popsicles, cones, and pints, at the Gelato Festival concept shop on Melrose Ave., in Los Angeles. Prices range from from $9 to $18.

The products will also be available outside of the SHERBINSKIS dispensary, throughout August, every Friday through Sunday.

“I was introduced to Mario through friends on Instagram because of our shared love for Gelato,” Gabriele Poli told Benzinga. “We are both among the best in our fields and I think this collaboration is exactly what people need during such stressful times. This new menu is about sharing happiness and smiling."

The company's been fortunate to stay busy through the pandemic, and — over the weekend — its first batch of SHERBINSKIS Gelato sold out.

"The response has been amazing," Poli said. "It's certainly one of a kind, and a nod to the future of dessert and cannabis pairings."