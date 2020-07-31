TerrAscend Cuts Ribbon On California Dispensary, 7th US Store

North American cannabis company TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) launched its seventh store in the country.

The new Apothecarium dispensary is located at 2312 Telegraph Ave., Berkeley, California. It's the company’s fourth retail location in the state, TerrAscend disclosed Friday.

The store offering includes a wide range of cannabis products, including flowers, edibles, vaping products, concentrates, capsules, tinctures, and topical, to name a few.

The Apothecarium Berkeley respects safety principles, standards, and procedures in response to the health crisis, the company noted.

TerrAscend acquired the California-based retailer last year, that way, expanding its presence to the U.S.

“We are excited to begin serving our East Bay customers from a beautiful new location on Telegraph Avenue,” said The Apothecarium’s CEO and Co-founder, Ryan Hudson, in a statement.

With a focus on education, “we aim to provide one-on-one consultations that help our patients and customers find the right products,” added Hudson.

TerrAscend CEO Jason Ackerman praised The Apothecarium, pointing out it is “raising the bar again with a refined look and upgraded technology that brings the dispensary’s famous consultations and cannabis education classes online.”

Ackerman was named permanent CEO in April after serving as interim CEO for a couple of months.

Simultaneously, the cannabis company made an additional change to its leadership by appointing Keith Stauffer as CFO.

