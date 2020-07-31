Rachael Rapinoe's Mendi To Create CBD Bath Salts, Taps Nneka Ogwumike As Ambassador

Portland, Oregon-based Mendi has teamed up with Jacobsen Salt Co. to create CBD-infused bath salts.

Soccer star Rachael Rapinoe, who founded Mendi, called it a "proud partnership" for her brand.

"Jacobsen Salt Co. is the most renowned salt brand in the [Pacific Northwest], and beyond," Rapinoe said. "They've been approached by many companies to produce CBD infused bath salts, and specifically choose Mendi as an entry point into the hemp market. It is an honor to say the least."

The product contains Oregon-grown hemp and herbs, along with magnesium sulfate from Rogue River watershed.

"Our athletes are going nuts!” Rapinoe added.

Soaking in minerals from bath salts is a proven stress reducer that helps with blood circulation and relieving pressure from stiff joints.

Nneka Ogwumike Joins The Team

Mendi also added another sports pro to its ranks.

WNBA all-star Nneka Ogwumike has signed on as its third athlete ambassador, lending her voice and vision to amplify the brand.

Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe and basketball sensation Sue Bird are already a part of the Mendi team.

The move comes as the sports industry slowly accepts CBD, and many athletes gravitate toward Mendi’s products.

“Nneka has been on our top list of athletes since the beginning. She truly is the personification of excellence both on and off the court. She is thoughtful and detailed in everything she does - preparation, training, recovery, and in competition,” said Rachael Rapinoe. “Nneka fully understands the role recovery plays in performance, and how important all-natural tools are for long term health. We are honored to add her to the Mendi team and support her recovery needs.”

Courtesy image.