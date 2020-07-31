Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Veritas Farms, Functional Remedies, Kannaway, Cresco

As we wrap up another month, let’s take a look at the recent leadership changes in the cannabis industry.

Veritas Farms Promotes Marisa Cifre

Veritas Farms Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) promoted Marisa Cifre to the position of marketing manager to oversee the company's marketing initiatives and e-commerce.

Previously, Cifre worked as a marketing strategist at CereScan Corp., as well as a marketing consultant for OmniComm Systems Inc., and Discover 360 LLC, among others.

Alexander M. Salgado, Veritas' CEO, and co-founder announced the news Tuesday, stating they are "pleased" to promote Cifre.

She is "an asset to our company as it continues to grow and expand in the booming hemp industry," added Salgado.

In March, Veritas tapped Daniel Connors, Ph.D. to the role of VP of Research and Development.

Functional Remedies Re-elects Asa Waldstein to AHPA’s Board

Wellness company Functional Remedies confirmed the re-election of Asa Waldstein, its Senior VP of Operations, to the American Herbal Products Association’s board.

Waldstein, who brings 20 years of experience in the hemp industry and is a certified clinical herbalist, is appointed to a one-year board position, the company said Wednesday.

Waldstein was appointed to Chair the board’s dynamic Cannabis Committee in 2019.

Prior to that, he served at Advanced Extraction as VP of Operations & Regulatory Affairs as well as COO at Quicksilver Scientific, to name a few.

Waldstein said hi is “honored to re-join AHPA’s prestigious board,” adding he is “very thankful to the board for electing me to serve with its esteemed members.”

Kannaway Names Carolyn Dielmann Connolly New Brand Ambassador

Kannaway, recently named the Most Popular Cannabidiol MLM Company in HealthMJ's new 2020 list, tapped Carolyn Dielmann Connolly as its new brand ambassador.

The news is reported Thursday by its parent company, Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA).

Connoly sharpened her sales and marketing skills by gathering and leading teams within the network marketing industry's health and wellness sector.

She is a National Certified Trainer, Core Market Leader, and a board member of the Travel Committee.

Connolly also worked at NuSkin International as well as served in several sales and marketing positions.

Kannaway's CEO Blake Schroeder is looking forward to working with Connolly, "having seen all that Carolyn has accomplished in her previous roles."

"I am confident in my ability to build a strong and passion-driven team around Kannaway's strong values and innovative offerings," stated Connolly.

Cresco Taps Carol Vallone To Its Board

Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) has deepened its bench by welcoming Carol Vallone.

She is appointed to the company’s board of directors Thursday, effective immediately.

Vallone will serve alongside NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, who joined Cresco’s board in June.

During her career, Vallone helmed several e-learning companies, including WebCT Inc.

She also chairs the board of trustees at McLean Hospital and serves on the MGH Institute of Health Professions’ board of trustees, to name a few.

In addition, the new board shake-ups are coming on the heels of the last month’s appointment of former Motorola Exec New Dennis Olis as a new CFO.

Greenlane Names New CFO And COO, Welcomes Four Executives

Cannabis retailer Greenlane Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GNLN), which saw its revenue declining by 32.13% year-over-year, refreshed its management team as it’s ramping up to enter into its next phase of growth.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company confirmed Thursday appointments of William Mote as a new CFO, and William Bine as COO, replacing Ethan Rudin and Jay Scheiner.

Greenlane also welcomed the following executives to its leadership team:

Richard Finlow as Managing Director Europe

Kathy Ziegler as General Manager Supply and Packaging

Regina Speciale as Vice President Sales

Samuel Morales as Vice President Strategic Growth

“This expansion of talent enhances the depth of our leadership team and positions Greenlane to execute on our strategic priorities,” said Greenlane’s founder and CEO Aaron LoCascio.

He is “thrilled” to work together with “such a talented group of individuals.”

SLANG Worldwide's President and CEO Chris Driessen Joins Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council

Benzinga announced Friday the addition of SLANG Worldwide's President and CEO Chris Driessen to its Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council, which now counts 28 members.

The news comes ahead of Benzinga's Virtual event scheduled for August 18.

Driessen, who has a vast experience in the media, led sales efforts for several Fortune 500 enterprises.

He has also been featured in a number of publications, including Time, Newsweek, Forbes, Variety, and Entrepreneur, to name a few.

"Chris and his team have always impressed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference attendees with their knowledge, business, and insights," said Benzinga's Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Patrick Lane, in a statement.

Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director and El Planteo CEO Javier Hasse stated they "look forward to collaborating on initiatives that help grow the cannabis industry and community."