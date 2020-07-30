4Front Reopens Mission Store in Chicago, Builds Store In Calumet City

Cannabis company 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is reopening its Mission store located in South Chicago.

The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Friday, July 31.

The dispensary has been shuttered for two months due to looting. Mission South Shore is also changing its name to Mission South Chicago, the company said Thursday.

"The reopening of Mission is not only a pivotal moment for our company but also the South Chicago community which has been incredibly generous in their support during this rebuilding process," said company president Kris Krane.

The company opted to rename the store in order to demonstrate its commitment to the South Chicago community.

"It is a testament to the drive and dedication of our staff that we are able to reopen our doors so quickly," added Krane.

The company also announced a rededication rally at Mission South Chicago's opening, which will feature community members and local officials.

Meanwhile, 4Front is expanding its presence in Illinois.

According to the press release, the company obtained its special use permit for an additional store in Calumet City.

In addition, it expects to open its second retail location in the state during the fourth quarter.

Courtesy photo