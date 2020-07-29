Exploratory Clinical Study Looks Into CBD For Blood Pressure Reduction

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTC: LXRP) (CSE:LXX) will launch a clinical study to assess the potential of CBD in blood pressure reduction.

The study will be conducted among volunteers with pre-hypertension or mild hypertension, using CBD formulated using Lexaria’s patented technology, DehydraTECH.

“The primary outcome will be automated measures of blood pressure and heart rate," the press release states. "Secondary outcome measures will include circulating plasma concentrations of CBD and assessment of key inflammatory markers associated with cardiovascular disease."

Lexaria Bioscience CEO Chris Bunka referenced a human clinical study Lexaria Bioscience conducted in 2018 showing that CBD processed with the company’s DehydraTECH technology was capable of lowering human blood pressure — even when generic CBD did not.

“Our larger 2020 human clinical study will seek to reproduce those results and improve upon them,” he added. “Currently, there are a variety of approved drugs that control or reduce blood pressure, but some of those drugs have worrisome side effects such as gastrointestinal distress, nausea, vomiting, or chronic fatigue."

Bunka's goal is for CBD formulations to provide a safer alternative with the same effectiveness, but far less side effects.

Courtesy image