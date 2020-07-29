Isiah Thomas-led One World Pharma Looks To Hemp As Viable Alternative To Plastic

One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWCP), which recently launched the sale of its hemp seeds in Colombia, opted to collaborate with a subsidiary of Isiah International Inc. to develop and commercialize renewable hemp-based alternatives to plastics.

The partnerhsip is the latest indication of synergy between the Las Vegas pharmaceutical company and Isiah Thomas, the renowned NBA Hall of Famer who was recently chosen by One World to be CEO.

Thomas founded his eponymous firm in 1994. Besides investing in the cannabis space, Thomas has proven successful in other niches, including spirits — as the owner of Cheurlin Champagnes — and sports as co-founder of the Raptors.

With One World Pharma, the former Detroit Piston is looking to the automotive industry.

“We want to be a catalyst to change, to helping the massive automotive industry transform itself, and the planet, through the replacement of petroleum based plastics with wonderful sustainable hemp derivatives,” Thomas said Wednesday.

The company intends to utilize its Colombian operations in growing large scale hemp.

One World Pharma further noted its partnership with Colombia’s FEDECORE, which provides seed-to-sale assistance to qualified local populations in the country, would boost its cultivation capacities to over one million acres.

“I firmly believe that those who embrace hemp technology and endorse its introduction will find themselves on the favorable side of a greener future,” added Thomas.

Courtesy photo