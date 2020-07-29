NuMed Introduces NuEra - New Name, New Brand

Cannabis company NuMed introduced NuEra, its new name, and flower brand.

The Chicago-based company said NuEra operates its three retail locations in Illinois, including stores in Chicago, East Peoria, and Urbana.

Moreover, it recently acquired the Rochelle-based Hillcrest Cultivation Center.

NuEra also covers their new brand of flower and pre-rolls, the company said Tuesday.

"We will always remain committed to our medical patients and medicinal values, which is why we are one of Illinois' best providers of cannabis products for all people of legal age," said CEO Robert Fitzsimmons in a prepared statement.

As a pioneer in the Illinois cannabis market, NuMed has been serving its patients since 2016.

The company opted for a name change from "Med" to "Era" upon expanding its coverage to serving both medical patients and recreational cannabis consumers.

Meanwhile, on the first day of adult-use cannabis sale in Illinois, NuMed Chicago near West Town sold all of its marijuana flower by about 4 p.m., according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

They "had to turn away about a dozen customers about 30 minutes before closing at 7 p.m," the newspaper said.

Illinois launched adult-use cannabis sales on Jan. 1, on the heels of Gov. J.B. Pritzker pardoning over 11,000 individuals with low-level cannabis convictions.

Courtesy photo