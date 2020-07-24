New Tech Allows For Higher Concentration In CBD Powder: Up To 'Five Times Stronger'

A Pittsburgh-based biotech firm has created a patent-pending CBD dry-powder.

Dubbed, Bio-Dri, the product was formulated by Hemp Synergistics and touted to be “five times stronger than other powders on the market.”

The natural, vegan, and micro-encapsulated powder protects the cannabinoids from deleterious effects in the digestive system.

“This opens up a whole new world of nutraceutical products,” said Ron Fazio, Hemp Synergistics’ Chief Operations Officer. “To put this into perspective for formulators, one gram of nano-emulsified powder would contain about 90 to 130mg of CBD, whereas one gram of Bio-Dri contains more than 500mg of CBD, not to mention all of the other beneficial minor cannabinoids like CBG and CBN.”

Currently, the only CBD powder available is a "nano-emulsified" powder, which is typically limited to about 9-13% CBD per weight, Fazio explained.

Made with more than 55% hemp oil, Bio-Dri contains a minimum of 50% CBD.

“We believe that this product will significantly improve CBD products for the consumer — especially at a time where health and wellness is an economic imperative during the Covid-19 crisis,” ended Fazio.

Photo: Hemp Synergistics' Bio-Dri(TM) hemp oil powder takes up 8% of capsule volume.