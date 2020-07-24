New Cannabis Products: A Skincare Brand, Kief, And A Hemp Supplement

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis items.

HERBODY Cosmetics

HERBODY Cosmetics debuted with five skincare items.

Using plant-sourced ingredients, HERBODY aims to promote health, safety, and well-being for women worldwide. Combined with Ayurvedic and plant medicine, the CBD skincare collection delivers anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits. HERBODY products are vegan, contain no artificial coloring or fragrances, use only globally approved preservatives, and packaging made from recyclable materials. The entire product line is Envirocann certified which verifies that Best Management Practices (BMP’s) are used to grow and process cannabis ensuring environmental stewardship and compliance with local and state regulations.

"We were inspired to replace harsh store-bought creams and prescription steroids that are harmful to sensitive skin with naturally derived ingredients and medicinal plants that work in harmony with the human body," Hardip Kalsi, Chief Sciences Officer, told Benzinga. "At HERBODY every detail from start to finish is carefully assessed prior to execution. Every decision must contribute to human health, and the health of our planet."

Trulieve’s TruKief

Trulieve (OTC: TCNNF) launched TruKief, a full-spectrum, solventless cannabis concentrate.

TruKief is an eclectic medicine that can be easily added to inhalation medicines or vaporized on its own for a robust and flavorful experience.

The consistency is similar to a fine dry powder, collected for cannabis flowers.

“Our team at Trulieve continually looks to develop new, high-quality products to expand our offerings and respond to what we are hearing from our customers," said Valda Coryat, Chief Marketing Officer at Trulieve. "As a high THC product at an approachable price point, TruKief adds to our product lineup for those looking for high potency flower.”

Bluebird Botanicals’ New Blend

Bluebird Botanicals launched a new blend for its hemp supplement, featuring full-spectrum hemp extract and vitamin D3.

Each serving includes 4.2 mg of CBD and 2,500 IU of vitamin D3. These ingredients are emulsified in fractionated coconut (MCT) oil.

"It's commonly known that vitamin D comes from the sun, but there’s a lot more to it than that. This special ingredient helps support a healthy immune response and is an important part of a comprehensive supplement routine," Johnnie Heider-Kuhn, Research and Development Lead, said. "We’re so excited to introduce this product to our customers to help them incorporate more of this critical nutrient into their lives."

Courtesy images.