What You Should Know About CBD Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizers are the latest products to take advantage of CBD’s popularity. But does the compound offer any benefits?

Hand sanitizer has always been pretty convenient. This year, however, these products instantly became a hot commodity due to the coronavirus pandemic. It quickly became one of those hard to find items that everyone was hoarding. There are dozens of new hand sanitizer brands available, including some containing CBD. But, does the compound provide any sort of benefit or are these just another cash grab?

Hand sanitizers are full of pros and cons. Nowadays, it’s important to use them in order to keep ourselves and others safe, but it’s hard to ignore the dryness that our hands endure when we use them. Hand sanitizers kill germs and are readily available, but they also reduce our immunity to germs and aren’t as effective as water and soap.

When it comes to CBD, the compound is so pervasive because of its popularity and assimilation to most products; since it comes in the form of oils and extracts, it can be included in all sorts of lotions, edibles, and more. What makes it attractive as an addition to hand sanitizer is its antibacterial properties, which some studies have discovered.

Even though it’s not understood how this happens, some cannabinoids can control bacterial growth. The inclusion of CBD in hand sanitizer means that there could be an added edge to the product, killing more bacteria while also adding a dash of pain management and anti-inflammatory control, since those are some of CBD’s most known effects.

