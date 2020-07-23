Springbig, GrowFlow Partner Up On Compliance Services

Springbig, a provider of CRM software for cannabis dispensaries and brands, has partnered with GrowFlow, a business management and compliance solution for cannabis retailers and wholesalers.

Together, the two companies will work to help cannabis businesses streamline operations and remain compliant to industry laws and regulations.

Thanks to the partnership, Springbig customers will be able to process their transactions directly through GrowFlow. They will also have the ability to sync data between GrowFlow and SpringBig’s platforms, allowing for access to more customer segments, which can be used to narrow down their target audiences for future text message campaigns.

Commenting on the dela, GrowFlow CEO Travis Steffen told Benzinga, “understanding the rules and regulations of running a cannabis business can be confusing and COVID-19 has only added an additional layer of complexity to existing compliance issues."

The partnership was "a natural fit," Steffen added, and will "empower more cannabis businesses to seamlessly handle all of their state compliances, from seed to customer.”

