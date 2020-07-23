Donnelly's Hobo Opens 5th Ontario Store In Bramalea

Cannabis retailer Hobo Cannabis Co., which recently expanded its presence in Alberta, is opening another store in Ontario.

The new retail space is located at 14 Lisa Street, in Brampton's suburban district, Bramalea.

The company scheduled the ribbon cutting for Thursday, July 23.

The new store, which spans 2,000 square feet, is Hobo's fifth retail space in the province.

"Brampton's retail cannabis scene, while not as saturated as other cities in Ontario, is an important market to be present in," stated Thursday Harrison Stoker, Donnelly Group's Vice President.

Stoker further pointed out that legal retailers in the country are "tirelessly," expanding their presence to "reduce the market share of illicit operators."

Hobo is lucky "to have the opportunity to increase the local cannabis community's access to safe, legal cannabis products and accessories, some of which they're already familiar with and love," he added.

The opening of the Bramalea store, together with the recent opening of several stores across Ontario, is part of the company's overall plan to launch 15 new retail locations.

