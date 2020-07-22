Florida's Modern Canna Labs Receives Certified Marijuana Testing License

Modern Canna Labs has obtained a Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory license from the Florida Department of Health.

The Lakeland-based cannabis testing lab has been collaborating with the department since 2014, according to founder and CEO George Fernandez.

"Since the beginning, we have stressed the importance of reporting out data that is verifiable, reproducible, and legally defensible," he added.

Modern Canna operates within two facilities spanning 12,000 square feet.

The first facility conducts testing for the state's medical marijuana treatment clinics and is ISO 17025 accredited.

Moreover, OMMU recently implemented a rule ordering MMTCs to use a certified lab for product testing.

The other facility carries out environmental testing and is NELAP certified.

Modern Canna was also one of the founding members of the Leafly Certified Labs Program.

The project, launched in November, is designed to recognize testing labs that are systematic, accurate, and compliant.

"More than anything, I'm just really happy for our team," continued Fernandez. "Years of hard work went into this, and we are honored to be in this position."

The licensing of the Modern Canna comes on the heels of the news that Rhode Island' Green Peaks Analytical also received the approval to sample and test marijuana.

Courtesy photo