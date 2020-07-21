Papa & Barkley Enters Edibles Market With Releaf Gummies

Cannabis wellness company Papa & Barkley has launched its first line of edible products.

The Californian manufacturer of topicals and tinctures said Tuesday that its new line of edibles, dubbed Releaf Gummies, are sugar-and gluten-free. They're also keto-friendly and have zero calories.

Papa & Barkley co-founder and CPO Guy Rocourt said the company has teamed up with the founder of Sistah's Vegan, Patricia Jones, to design the vegan flavor gummies, Tart Apple and Berry Burst.

The other two flavors are Juicy Orange and Wild Strawberry.

Each gummy contains 5 milligrams of THC.

"Releaf Gummies are the only wellness gummies in California's cannabis market designed for consumers with dietary preferences or restrictions, including athletes or individuals with health conditions that require a healthy diet," added Rocourt.

Papa & Barley CEO Adam Grossman noted that they would "remain committed to making clean and natural products that meet the health needs of our customers."

The customers can purchase Releaf Gummies for $16 per package of 20 gummies.

In April, the company launched Micro Dose Tinctures, whole plant tinctures, which contain 25% more milligrams of cannabinoids per dose than industry averages.

Courtesy photo