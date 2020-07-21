Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Organigram Sees 27% YoY Revenue Decline
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
Organigram Sees 27% YoY Revenue Decline

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) has posted its third-quarter results for fiscal 2020.

According to a Tuesday's update, the Moncton, New Brunswick-based company saw a year-over-year revenue drop of around 27% to $18 million.

Organigram's priority following the coronavirus onset was its employees' health and safety, according to CEO Greg Engel.

This prioritization, however, resulted in a "significantly reduced workforce which contributed to a number of product launch delays, including our initial large format value offering, which affected opportunities to potentially capture significant market share and sales in dried flower," Engel added.

Earlier this month, the company laid off 220 employees.

Third-Quarter Breakdown

  • Negative gross margin of $50.2 million, versus a negative gross margin of $0.2 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019
  • Cost of sales amounted to $44.4 million, up by 244% compared to the same period last year
  • SG&A of $10.3 million in comparison to the $9.1 million in the third quarter of 2019
  • Negative adjusted EBITDA of $24.7 million, compared to third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million
  • Net loss of $89.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 781%
  • Positive cash flow from operations of $8.5 million

Other quarterly highlights include launching of its first value offering of dried flower in a size format of 28g, and inking of a multi-year international strategic deal with InterCure Ltd.'s subsidiary Canndoc Ltd. to supply Israel's cannabis producer with up to 6,000 kilograms of dried flower, to name a few. 

Courtesy photo

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OGI)

MPXI's Spartan Wellness Partners With Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
5 Stocks To Watch For July 6, 2020
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Underperform Broader Market, Bad News For Zynerba, Organigram And More
Organigram To Layoff 220 Employees
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales medical marijuana Organigram Organigram Organigram HoldingsCannabis Earnings News

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.21
0.17
+ 1.54%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$326.02
1.75
+ 0.54%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.35
-0.022
- 0.41%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$13.39
0.015
+ 0.11%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
see all