A New Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary In MA Is The Closest To NYC

Adult-use cannabis dispensary The Pass has opened in Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

The store claims to be the only locally-owned-and-operated vertical provider in Berkshire County, offering “farm-to-label” cannabis — a playful variation of the Berkshires’ farm-to-table culinary culture.

With cultivation, extraction, retail, and wholesale operations, the full-service company celebrates the area from start to finish.

Located on Route 7, close to the New York and Connecticut borders, the store welcomes neighboring out-of-state recreational customers of age 21 and over. For those in New York City, this is the closest adult-use cannabis dispensary they can visit.

The Pass co-founder and president Michael Cohen said the company currently holds three licenses in Massachusetts: cultivation, processing and retail.

It took three years to officially open its doors.

“Although we faced many obstacles, most recently with the state ordering recreational dispensaries to close in late March due to COVID-19, it was well worth the wait," he added. "With the unimaginable stresses of a pandemic, there isn’t a better time to consider cannabis as a means to raise our collective levels of consciousness, connect to the things that really matter to us, and to relieve, if just for a moment.”

The Pass sells its own products as well as those made by Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Dr. Karen’s, Drip, Entourage, Ermont, Garden Remedies, Manja Manja, Seven East, Sira, The Heirloom Collective, 253 Farmacy, and Witch Dr. Glass.

Más sobre cannabis en Nueva York en Español en El Planteo.

Courtesy photo.